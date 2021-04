I am reading Apple's 10k and trying to understand it. It says they spend $168.6 billion on repurchase but when I add up I get only 18. Am I reading the table wrong?

I multiplied the number of shares by the average price per share:

67,990 * 1000 * 94.68 = $6,437,293,200 40,004 * 1000 * 115.99 = $4,640,063,960 60,725 * 1000 * 114.00 = $6,922,650,000

Total = $18,000,007,160

I am getting 18 billion instead of 168 billion

