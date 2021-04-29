I track my expenses and assets using an android application. It allows for a system similar to double entry bookkeeping. Where a recorded transaction make appropriate changes in two accounts. (an expense transaction will debit the expense account and credit the cash and so on).

Say I have a recurring expense, a bill payed every month. If one month my brother payed it on my behalf. How would I log this transaction? I would like it to be added to expense since this amount should be considered when budgeting.

Should I create another account and then debit expense and credit this new account. Or should I enter expense as normal then add an income from my brother?

To clarify, this record will not be used for any official or formal reports ( tax filings etc), only for my personal analysis.