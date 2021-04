I have a position in a stock (oil company) which has already announced a ~7% dividend with the ex-div date set to 13 May and payment date to 7 June.

I am looking to double my position in this stock but only if there's a ~7% correction on the ex-div date, which seems to be the general rule.

The question is, will a stock always correct itself to minus the dividend amount on the ex-div date ?

thanks