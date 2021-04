I don’t know if this is right or not, but I found this webpage on SEC.gov:

Request for Electronic Certification of EDGAR Filings

Apparently, you fill out the form, and they send you a PDF of the document you need.

You need an “Accession Number” to specify the document you want. For the document you are interested, the Accession Number is apparently “9999999997-04-012036”, which is shown in the upper right corner of the filing detail page you linked to.