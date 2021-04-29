0

I saw a variation of this answered a few times.

I wanted to use the example of Reliance Industries (India)

On DEGIRO you find it listed under Frankfurt stock exchange and London Stock Exchange with slightly varying price. However, its price list in Indian Rupee once searched on google is substantially lower than the ones listed in European Market,

What is the explanation for this? Thanks

According to Reliance's "Shareholders’ Referencer" document, the security trading on the London Stock Exchange is a Global Depository Receipt (GDR).

Looking at the GDR's page on the London Stock Exchange website, I see:

RIGD GDR (EACH REPR 2 ORD INR10 LEVEL1)(144A)

Similarly on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's website:

RELIANCE INDS GDR 144A/2

It appears that each GDR share represents 2 ordinary shares. This could explain the price discrepancy you have observed.

The stock price on the NSE is about 2026 INR according to Google (screenshot), while the GDR is trading at about 55 USD on the London Stock Exchange.

2 * 2026 INR ≈ 55 USD

There is effectively no price discrepancy.

What is the explanation for this?

The lesson is: you have to look at the depository receipt's ratio. In this case, the ratio is 1 GDR to 2 ordinary shares.

Oddly, the document says that the London Stock Exchange symbol for the GDR is "RILGD". In reality, the symbol is "RIGD".

