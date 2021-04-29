In the past few months I have injured my hands 4 times since I started playing basketball. One break was particularly bad and I wasn't able to use that hand for programming. This slowed down my work during the period that I was healing.

I also get some enjoyment out of playing an instrument and I wasn't able to play during that period either.

I've heard story's or people insuring certain body parts but I don't know a lot about it.

How difficult will it be to insure my hands?

Is a common thing to insure a specific body part?

(I should mention that I already have regular health insurance & it paid for the break that I had a little while ago)