If one's Regular Weeks Entitlement for the EI is 50 weeks, but the Total Insurable Earnings amount is about $15,000 then does this mean that the EI payments would stop once the $15,000 has been paid in EI payments, which would certainly happen well before the 50 weeks is over (since the weekly EI payment is in excess of $500)?

The EI website says

You will stop receiving benefits once one of the following 2 conditions has occurred:

All the weeks of benefits to which you were entitled to have been paid. This occurs when the number of weeks displayed in the "Weeks of Regular Benefits Paid" row is equal to the number of weeks displayed in the "Total Weeks of Regular Entitlement". OR The "End Date of Claim" has been reached.

But nothing is said about the Total Insurable Earnings amount. I'm lost.