Don't confuse two separate issues: 1) Having to file two states' tax returns because you were a part-year resident of one and a part-year resident of the other, and 2) Having to file two states' tax returns because the same piece of income is taxed by both states. It sounds like you are changing your residence, so you will likely be a part-year resident of one state and a part-year resident of the other, but that does not mean that any piece of income is taxed by both states. Conversely, even if you didn't change your residence, it's still possible for some income to be taxable by both states.
Generally, you are taxed on a piece of income by both your state of residence and the state of the source of the income. If those happen to be the same state, then there are no double taxation issues. If those happen to be different states, then (unless there is an agreement between the states) the income will need to be reported on both states' tax returns, and you can take a credit on one of them (equal to whichever of the two taxes is less).
For work salary, the source of the income is generally where the work was performed, i.e. where you were physically located during the hours when you were working. If you were remotely working in another state, even if briefly, then the source of the income for the times you worked in that state, is considered to be that state. This part should be relatively straightforward to determine.
Residence is more complicated, and every state has its own rules, and sometimes it has more to do with your intent than where you are located.
Letting your company know where you work helps them to withhold the right state's taxes, but if a sufficient amount is not withheld in the right state at the right time, you can pay estimated taxes yourself. When you file a state's nonresident or part-year resident state tax return, it will be up to you to specify how much of your federal income is taxable by that state, according to the residence and source-of-income rules.