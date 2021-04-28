The exact rules depend on the pair of states. Some states try to grab all the income they can, others work together. For example if the two states are DC/MD/VA then you pay based on where you live not where you work.

You don't have to inform the IRS, because they really don;t care about your state taxes. Yes you can deduct them, but they don't care which state can claim you.

You will want to adjust the state W-4 as soon as you make the switch so that the withholding is close to reality. The actual calculation will take place when you file, the withholding form is used to determine who where money is sent during the year.

Will I be filing taxes in two states and paying taxes at different rates based on the proportion of the year in StateA vs StateB?

Yes expect to have to file with both states. You will probably have enough income in each. The split will not be based on the number of days, but you will assign each chunk of income to one state or the other. It will only match the number of days if the income is steady.

Watch how they handle deductions and exemptions based on time in the state.

Are there any formal declarations that I or my company would need to do now to inform the IRS - or is this simply a routine part of filing 2021 taxes?

Check with the states. You will want to change your license, registration and the like to the new state.

Some states try to grab all the income they can. If you live in one state, and work in another that is when you are guaranteed to pay the higher rate. But if the break is clean, then only one state can claim the income.