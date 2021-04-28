0

I have been helping my dad with his tax return before the upcoming deadline. He has early signs of Alzheimer's disease which ramped up within the last 2 years. Unfortunately I haven't been knowledgable about his financial information and we didn't have or he lost the copies of the 1099 forms he received. He has different savings accounts and pensions. Luckily I went to H&R block where he had this taxes done last year and they gave me information about what 1099 forms he had last time. I was able to go to each financial institution listed and was able to get a new copy.

However there is one entry which the guy from H&R Block listed which just said

Honeywell International 1099-DIV

As far as I can tell Honeywell is a publicly traded company so this is probably stock that he owns. But I don't have the foggiest idea what to do with this. I would assume that I would have to go to a financial institution to get the 1099 form but I don't have information on that. Where can I go to find out how much he earned from this stock last year? Would my only option be to search through all his accounts to find something that might be stock dividends?

  • Did he ever work for this company? I did years ago, and still have some of the stock. Note that Honeywell has been involved in a series of mergers so he may have worked for a different company. – mhoran_psprep 22 mins ago
  • @mhoran_psprep He worked for Gulfstream Aerospace mostly before he retired – Kodos Johnson 13 mins ago

