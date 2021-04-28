I'm setting up a budget for my small business. We have been accumulating cash, but have not been budgeting up to this point, so are trying to get everything in order.
I've created a conservative budget based on last month's revenue numbers and accounted for all expenses, salaries, etc.
My question is this: How do we budget for spending some of the cash on large one-time reinvestments into the business?
For instance, given this example budget:
May 2021 Budget
Projected Income: $20,000
Projected COGS: $9,000 (45%)
Expenses: $10,000 (50%)
- Wages: $8,000
- Contractors: $400
- Fees: $400
- Software: $400
- Supplies: $400
- Legal & Professional: $200
- Meals: $50
- Maintenance: $50
- Advertising: $50
- Miscellaneous: $50
Net Income: $1,000 (5%)
How would I account for a $5,000 one-time contractor expense for a new website? It will be paid from cash reserves, so it obviously would break this budget to include without including another revenue source.
I hope that makes sense, and thanks in advance for any help/direction you can offer!