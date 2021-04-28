0

I'm setting up a budget for my small business. We have been accumulating cash, but have not been budgeting up to this point, so are trying to get everything in order.

I've created a conservative budget based on last month's revenue numbers and accounted for all expenses, salaries, etc.

My question is this: How do we budget for spending some of the cash on large one-time reinvestments into the business?

For instance, given this example budget:

May 2021 Budget

Projected Income: $20,000

Projected COGS: $9,000 (45%)

Expenses: $10,000 (50%)

  1. Wages: $8,000
  2. Contractors: $400
  3. Fees: $400
  4. Software: $400
  5. Supplies: $400
  6. Legal & Professional: $200
  7. Meals: $50
  8. Maintenance: $50
  9. Advertising: $50
  10. Miscellaneous: $50

Net Income: $1,000 (5%)

How would I account for a $5,000 one-time contractor expense for a new website? It will be paid from cash reserves, so it obviously would break this budget to include without including another revenue source.

I hope that makes sense, and thanks in advance for any help/direction you can offer!

  • Can you explain why you don't think it should be listed as an expense on the budget for May? – Hart CO 35 mins ago
  • @HartCO Sorry, yes I think it would be an expense, but how would I denote the corresponding cash used to pay for it? – JamieHoward 30 mins ago
  • You'd just have negative net income on your budget for the month if your expenses exceed revenue. As for the accounting it could be as simple as credit cash account, credit expense account. Though do note that some parts of web development can be capitalized. A budget is just a plan for revenue/expenses, an income statement would show the actual revenue/expenses. Neither shows the state of cash-reserves and that's fine. A balance sheet shows that. Different purposes for each report type. – Hart CO 1 min ago
I see a few different ways you can do this:

  • include a "revenue" (or more appropriately "inflow") item called "pull form savings" or something. That would account for the money you pulled out of what you've saved for this expense. If you don't have the money in savings, how do you intend to pay it? If you intend to borrow the money, include that as in "inflow".

  • separate inflow/outflow accounting from balance accounting.

For more mature businesses, the financial statements have both statements of income (where income can be positive or negative) and a separate "balance sheet" where assets, liabilities, and equity (accumulated income plus whatever money was put into the business) must balance. That's a bit more complicated since you don't simply have revenues and expenses anymore - you need to keep track of where the money for expenses come from and where the money from revenue goes. But it's the next step from a pure inflow/outflow budget.

  • You can't pretend that cash reserves are additional cash coming into the company. – Hart CO 13 mins ago

