I'm setting up a budget for my small business. We have been accumulating cash, but have not been budgeting up to this point, so are trying to get everything in order.

I've created a conservative budget based on last month's revenue numbers and accounted for all expenses, salaries, etc.

My question is this: How do we budget for spending some of the cash on large one-time reinvestments into the business?

For instance, given this example budget:

May 2021 Budget

Projected Income: $20,000

Projected COGS: $9,000 (45%)

Expenses: $10,000 (50%)

Wages: $8,000 Contractors: $400 Fees: $400 Software: $400 Supplies: $400 Legal & Professional: $200 Meals: $50 Maintenance: $50 Advertising: $50 Miscellaneous: $50

Net Income: $1,000 (5%)

How would I account for a $5,000 one-time contractor expense for a new website? It will be paid from cash reserves, so it obviously would break this budget to include without including another revenue source.

I hope that makes sense, and thanks in advance for any help/direction you can offer!