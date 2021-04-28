Will U.S brokers accept a utility bill as a proof of residency-address (when opening account) if it is registered in my father's name?
1Why not ask the brokerage itself? – Dilip Sarwate 1 hour ago
4How would a bill in your father's name prove that you are a resident? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
Are you a minor (under 18 years old)? – Nosjack 28 mins ago
Ultimately, only your broker can answer this question. I would ask them directly.
Most proof-of-residence documents require both the address and your name. If your name is not on the utility bill then they probably won't accept it. Your best bet is to provide a government ID, some sort of school enrollment document (if you are a minor or at college), or a pay-stub. Again, it has to include both your address and your name.