I have a US stock brokerage account, and I am a non-resident alien. From my understanding, dividend income of non-resident aliens is taxed at a flat 30% rate (assuming no applicable tax treaties). I am currently resident in a jurisdiction with no applicable tax treaties with the US.

In June 2020, I bought 10 shares of VTIP (Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF).

In October 2020, I was paid a dividend of $2.80 of which 30% ($0.84) was withheld.

In December 2020, I was paid a dividend of $3.33 of which 30% ($1.00) was withheld.

Surprisingly, I got a $0.84 and $1.00 refund in February 2021. I checked the Form 1042-S provided by the stock brokerage firm, and noticed that I was somehow exempted from all tax.

Can someone explain what happened? Why was my tax rate 0%?