If you know about any published research paper on trade accuracy or from broker perspective that what percentage of clients are profitable in day trading.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If you know about any published research paper on trade accuracy or from broker perspective that what percentage of clients are profitable in day trading.