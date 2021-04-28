If you know about any published research paper on trade accuracy or from broker perspective that what percentage of clients are profitable in day trading.
2mathinvestor.org/2020/07/day-trading-in-the-age-of-coronavirus – Flux 6 hours ago
Also worth noting if you don't know the answer to this question already and why, you're definitely not one of the profitable ones. – Philip 5 hours ago
Wikipedia cites some studies on profitability, and they are not encouraging. – Andrew 4 hours ago
1what does trade accuracy have to do with profitability? – mhoran_psprep 4 hours ago
1faculty.haas.berkeley.edu/odean/papers/Day%20Traders/… – Justin Cave 55 mins ago