-1

When a New York State non-resident has NYS income, NY's tax rates are based NOT on the absolute amount of the NYS income, but on the non-resident's federal income, pro-rated to the percentage earned in NY.

For example, if the non-resident earns $5000 in NY, and $95,000 elsewhere, her tax is not based on a $5000 income, but rather, on 5% of a $100,000 income. In this example 5% is the percent earned in NY. The computation is on NY's form IT203, lines 31 to 46.

My question: How can a state compel a non-resident to even report income that was earned elsewhere, and then to levy taxes that are partly based on it?

Improve this question
New contributor
jay613 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6
  • politics.stackexchange.com or law.stackexchange.com – Chris W. Rea 1 hour ago
  • Those would both be appropriate venues, and it did occur to me. But I think this one may be more appropriate. At least, it's not obvious. Can we give it a chance? I'll be happy to move it if it gains no traction. – jay613 1 hour ago
  • 2
    Can you explain the issue? 5% of 100k is 5k. – Hart CO 56 mins ago
  • 1
    @HartCO I think they meant to say 5% of the tax on $100,000 income, rather than the tax on $5000 income. – Craig W 44 mins ago
  • 1
    Which part of the constitution do you think this practice is breaking? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 23 mins ago

Your Answer

jay613 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.