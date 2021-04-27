0

In the following drop-down, I only can select one checkbox. How to choose pre-open and after-hours both? Are not these options correspond to pre hours and after markets?

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
PHPst is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

PHPst is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.