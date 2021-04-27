My wife and I have a QLE for new insurance. The document is dated April 12. We apparently have 30 days to enroll in new insurance now.

When we spoke to Health Advocate, they advised that we would be required to pay for the new plan starting from April 1--in other words, be doubly-insured retroactively for two weeks. Our preferred way of starting insurance, if it must begin on the first of a month, would be to start May 1, and simply be without insurance for two weeks. We'd still be within the 30-day enrollment period, so that seems to make sense to me.

Something smells fishy to me about the requirement to enroll retroactively starting from April 1, based on a document dated April 12. It also seems fishy to me that I'm required to pay contributions for a month of insurance that I don't want, don't need, and can't use.

Is anyone familiar with insurance that can give me some clarity on this?