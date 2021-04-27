0

Today, I receive a notification from DHL that a company named Brand Addition Gmbh Hagen, that they have sent me a package. I have neither heard of the company, nor ordered anything from them. I also dont expect any package at the moment. This company knows my full name (which i dont use for online shopping) and my address.

Can anyone please tell me if this has ever happened to you and if this is a scam?

I´m thinking about not receiving the package and it will be automatically returned to the company after 7 days.

4

