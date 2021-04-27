TL;DR: I want to rent my house out while I live in another country for some years. I'd like the rent to go into a stocks and shares investment, to grow. Is this allowed, in the UK?

I've been in my house a few years. I'm planning to move to Poland. I'd like to rent out (let) the house while I'm living abroad and I'd like that rent money to go into a managed investment account. Is this possible in the UK or would I be prevented from re-investing rent money because I'm living away?

I am a British citizen and currently have a mortgage on the property, but there is the possibility the mortgage could be paid off before I move away.

When I'm away I would be in Poland 100% of the time and the implications which come with that (not all of which I'm fully aware of yet.)