For a share trading at $272, I bought an option with Strike Price at $275. The Ask is $10 and The Bid is $9. I entered at $9.10 with expiration in Sep. What happens if the bid is unsuccessful and still below strike price when it expires? And what happen if the bid is unsuccessful and the Strike Price is reached? Thanks for the advice.
Have you bought the option, or are you still trying to buy it? – Flux 46 mins ago
If you don't manage to buy the option, then nothing happens; your portfolio remains the same. Perhaps I have misunderstood the question. What exactly did you think would "happen"? – Flux 43 mins ago
What do you mean by "bid is unsuccessful"? – Flux 40 mins ago
Sorry, I may not have phrase my question clearly. It is still not in my holdings. It shows under daily orders. What happen if the bidding price is too low? – Henry Koh 19 mins ago