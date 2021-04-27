0

This could apply to several situations, but for me, I own stock, ESPP stock, RSUs, and options in a public company that is being bought by a private investment company.

When this goes through, that stock and the options will be converted in to $X per share (for the options, $X per share minus the exercise price). Some of the shares have been held more than 2 years, but a lot of it has not. The options have not even been exercised.

I worry that most of this will be treated as short term capitol gains.

  1. How will this be treated (based on stock held by different time periods)?

  2. What can I do before the LBO is finalized to mitigate the tax burden?

  3. Is there anything that can be done after the LBO is finalized?

My thoughts- I will donate some stock to charity (I think it needs to be long term capitol gains type) I don't think I can convert it to a different format in one transaction and avoid triggering tax implications... Maybe there is a way...

Anyway, please help me understand what I might be facing.

Improve this question
New contributor
Scott is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Scott is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.