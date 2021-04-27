This could apply to several situations, but for me, I own stock, ESPP stock, RSUs, and options in a public company that is being bought by a private investment company.

When this goes through, that stock and the options will be converted in to $X per share (for the options, $X per share minus the exercise price). Some of the shares have been held more than 2 years, but a lot of it has not. The options have not even been exercised.

I worry that most of this will be treated as short term capitol gains.

How will this be treated (based on stock held by different time periods)? What can I do before the LBO is finalized to mitigate the tax burden? Is there anything that can be done after the LBO is finalized?

My thoughts- I will donate some stock to charity (I think it needs to be long term capitol gains type) I don't think I can convert it to a different format in one transaction and avoid triggering tax implications... Maybe there is a way...

Anyway, please help me understand what I might be facing.