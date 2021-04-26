Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 54 mins ago. Improve this question

I have been day trading for some time now, I have been looking into a few youtubers who have courses in their websites or have chatrooms. Does anyone have any experience with them? The first one is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNa3Q44sQC_nuCgCqlGshLA his website is https://thedaytraderchatroom.com The other person I am looking at is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fe2lxq_lP4--RBSP_CWMA I don't see his website but I do like his videos. Any insights would be highly appreciated. Thank you