I bought property in June 2019 and planning to sell it 2 years after to get capital gains exemption. My concern right now if my residency to get the exemption is going to be calculated. from June since the purchase or not.

I have checked the IRS resource for info but it doesn't cover one gray area I am in. I would like to understand how the residency is calculated.

In my case I bought a house in June 2019 but moved in in August 2019 as I was renting an apartment and doing reno in the new house. I switched my bills to that new property in June but not DL or USPS address. My forwarding confirmation was on 08/10 2019.

Can I assume that since it was my only property and not rented out that it will count as my primary residence for 2 full years in June 2021. or I will still have to prove it with DL and USPS address (which only start in August)?