I bought property in June 2019 and planning to sell it 2 years after to get capital gains exemption. My concern right now if my residency to get the exemption is going to be calculated. from June since the purchase or not.

I have checked the IRS resource for info but it doesn't cover one gray area I am in. I would like to understand how the residency is calculated.

In my case I bought a house in June 2019 but moved in in August 2019 as I was renting an apartment and doing reno in the new house. I switched my bills to that new property in June but not DL or USPS address. My forwarding confirmation was on 08/10 2019.

Can I assume that since it was my only property and not rented out that it will count as my primary residence for 2 full years in June 2021. or I will still have to prove it with DL and USPS address (which only start in August)?

    What does your question have to with capital gains exemption on selling property? You just bought the property (June 2020?)! Are you planning on selling it some time soon? – Dilip Sarwate 43 mins ago
  • @DilipSarwate sorry for confusion , updated the question to reflect years. I bought the house in June 2019 and going to sell in Jun 2021, so I am trying to qualify for capital gains exemption. – Rainmaker 15 mins ago

