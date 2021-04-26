This might be a bit complicated, so pretty please bear with me a little.
I am currently living in USA on a E2 visa.
My employer offers both 401k and Roth IRA.
I do not plan to neither retire nor live in USA in the long run.
Should I contribue to 401k?
The problem:
- I hold two citizenships.
Country Aand
Country B.
My E2 visa is with
Country A, that does not have a tax treaty with USA.
My other citizenship in
Country B does have a tax treaty with USA.
When I retire, I will most probably live in
Country B. Will the
401k be subject to the tax treaty of my current residency?