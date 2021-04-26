0

I regularly come across articles about "growth vs value investing", "growth stocks beat value stocks", etc. Why is there a distinction between growth investing and value investing when growth is a component of value?

When using valuation models (e.g. dividend discount model, discounted cash flow model, etc.) to estimate the value of a business, the growth of the business is included in the calculations to arrive at a value. The future prospects (e.g. growth) of a business are obviously part of its value, so I don't understand why people speak of growth investing and value investing as if they are opposites.

  • I think the idea is that "value" stocks are those that trade at prices that are low relative to the business's fundamentals. Growth stocks often trade at high multiples because investors expect (hope) that the business will grow into its valuation. – Daniel 14 mins ago

