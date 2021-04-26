I regularly come across articles about "growth vs value investing", "growth stocks beat value stocks", etc. Why is there a distinction between growth investing and value investing when growth is a component of value?

When using valuation models (e.g. dividend discount model, discounted cash flow model, etc.) to estimate the value of a business, the growth of the business is included in the calculations to arrive at a value. The future prospects (e.g. growth) of a business are obviously part of its value, so I don't understand why people speak of growth investing and value investing as if they are opposites.