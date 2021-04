I have a British passport and would like to gift a property in India to my Indian father ( I bought in 2010 while I was an Indian citizen). I am mobilsing funds to buy my first property in the UK. Should I gift the property via gift deed to my dad, who then sells it. He will pay capital gains and transfer the money to UK after capital gains tax. OR I give power of attorney to my dad who sells it and gifts it to me or my wife. Which option is better in terms of tax savings please. Thanks