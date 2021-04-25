It only makes sense to make mid-period payments on credit cards when you need to free up available credit for a large purchase or are needing to keep utilization low due to incoming credit pulls for a loan (both to juice your credit score and to minimize debt to income ratio).

Paying your statement balance each month lets you earn some trivial interest on your funds in savings and the delay grants you flexibility should something happen that makes a less than full statement balance payment desirable.

Otherwise, all your stated options will earn you credit card points and will have no negative impact on your credit score long term. Just remember that utilization is still typically based on balances at point in time when score is pulled, but this is only relevant when you intend to put your credit score to work.

Since the interest you'll gain in a savings account is pretty trivial, if you are more comfortable with frequent payments to keep your credit card balance minimized then go for it.