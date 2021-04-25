0

I am starting the process of paying my bills with my Chase credit card. I do not want to carry a balance from month to month. Which option is better?

  • Option A: Pay a bill on credit card. Bill goes pending on the credit card. Transfer money from savings to immediately pay bill on credit card.
  • Option B: Pay bill using credit card. Wait for bill to NOT be pending. Transfer money from savings to pay bill on credit card.
  • Option C: Pay bills using credit card. Wait until almost the end of the billing cycle, then do a lump sum payment of all bills for the month.

My interests are credit card points and keeping my good credit score.

  • With respect to your listed interests, all of these options are the same – Daniel 51 mins ago
It only makes sense to make mid-period payments on credit cards when you need to free up available credit for a large purchase or are needing to keep utilization low due to incoming credit pulls for a loan (both to juice your credit score and to minimize debt to income ratio).

Paying your statement balance each month lets you earn some trivial interest on your funds in savings and the delay grants you flexibility should something happen that makes a less than full statement balance payment desirable.

Otherwise, all your stated options will earn you credit card points and will have no negative impact on your credit score long term. Just remember that utilization is still typically based on balances at point in time when score is pulled, but this is only relevant when you intend to put your credit score to work.

Since the interest you'll gain in a savings account is pretty trivial, if you are more comfortable with frequent payments to keep your credit card balance minimized then go for it.

