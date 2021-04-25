I am starting the process of paying my bills with my Chase credit card. I do not want to carry a balance from month to month. Which option is better?
- Option A: Pay a bill on credit card. Bill goes pending on the credit card. Transfer money from savings to immediately pay bill on credit card.
- Option B: Pay bill using credit card. Wait for bill to NOT be pending. Transfer money from savings to pay bill on credit card.
- Option C: Pay bills using credit card. Wait until almost the end of the billing cycle, then do a lump sum payment of all bills for the month.
My interests are credit card points and keeping my good credit score.