1

I am in the process of buying my second home and taking out a home equity loan to use as my down payment. I will take out 80% to pay off the remainder of my first houses mortgage and keep it as an investment property then use around 125k as a down payment on my new home of 350k. But my offer I put in said cash at closing is 200k...can this number change? My offer was just accepted so we are very early in the process and I want to use some funds for renovations. I have the full amount of 350k for the loan I just want to change the cash at closing(down payment). I am sure this has happened many times and honestly as long as the seller knows I am approved for the full loan it should be fine right? In Colorado for reference.

Improve this question
New contributor
Tyler P is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tyler P is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.