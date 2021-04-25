0

My wife and I will be filing separate tax returns this year. Since I made more than $10,000 modified AGI during 2020, this would normally mean I am ineligible to contribute to a Roth IRA. However, due to COVID and work circumstances, we lived apart for the whole year, she in a foreign country. Therefore my limit is the same as for filing as single:

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/amount-of-roth-ira-contributions-that-you-can-make-for-2020

single, head of household, or married filing separately and you did not live with your spouse at any time during the year

Then you can contribute... up to the limit

However, I don't know how to indicate on my return that we lived apart all year. I already contributed to my Roth in 2020 and I want to be sure that the IRS won't simply see my married & filing separately status and deem me ineligible, forcing me to retroactively prove my living situation for the year. How do I indicate my situation on my tax return, and how is it verified?

Improve this question
New contributor
turtlesandtaxes is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 99.999% they simply accept whatever you claim, as they are too overloaded to audit you. if they decide to audit you, you can simply dxplain the situation and show papers for the second appartment/rental you had. – Aganju 24 mins ago

Your Answer

turtlesandtaxes is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.