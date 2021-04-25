My wife and I will be filing separate tax returns this year. Since I made more than $10,000 modified AGI during 2020, this would normally mean I am ineligible to contribute to a Roth IRA. However, due to COVID and work circumstances, we lived apart for the whole year, she in a foreign country. Therefore my limit is the same as for filing as single:

https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/amount-of-roth-ira-contributions-that-you-can-make-for-2020

single, head of household, or married filing separately and you did not live with your spouse at any time during the year Then you can contribute... up to the limit

However, I don't know how to indicate on my return that we lived apart all year. I already contributed to my Roth in 2020 and I want to be sure that the IRS won't simply see my married & filing separately status and deem me ineligible, forcing me to retroactively prove my living situation for the year. How do I indicate my situation on my tax return, and how is it verified?