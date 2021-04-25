0

I used to work for a start up that offered stock options which I haven't been able to afford to exercise until now. I'm very new to stocks so I'm not 100% sure how it works.

Currently, I'm able to buy 1673 options at $2.31/share (originally 1746 options were granted) and they expire in 8 months.

I use Carta to manage these options and according to the app, the fair market value for these shares right now is $4.46/share.

So it looks like to buy these shares would cost $3,864.63 plus tax. With tax would cost $5333.01.

Am I correct in assuming that if I hypothetically bought these options and then immediately sold them my profit would be $2128.57 (minus any capital gains taxes)? I'm basing that on a total sale of 1673 shares times $4.46/share minus $5333,01.

