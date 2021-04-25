Sine the company isn't publicly trading, there's no realistic way for you to sell the shares, so it doesn't matter what their "fair market value" is. I think the valuation you received assumes an analysis of the company's financials and a public market for their stock, which right now doesn't exist.

Now, that being said...you can take the risk of buying the options and exercising them to own the stock if and only if a) you truly believe the company will (at some point in the future) become a publicly-traded company, and b) you're willing to lose everything you invest if you're wrong. If you're willing to be patient and wait for them to go public, you could be well-rewarded. If not, well...you might be able to wallpaper your house with the stock certificates! (not that anyone prints them anymore, but I remember the days...)

If the money you're going to use to buy the stock isn't money you can't afford to walk away from, I would advise you not to do it without some deep soul-searching about what happens if your choice is wrong.

I'm sure I'll get blowback from some people who'll argue it isn't much money you're putting at risk, but the fact is, it's YOUR money, and only YOU know whether it is money you can afford to lose.

You really have to look at cost/benefit - if you have enough faith in the company and its future prospects to risk $5k+, then you simply have to decide whether you're going to take the leap. But if you do, understand the risks in full before you do it! If you know anyone in the company's accounting department and you can have a conversation with them about it, see if they can shed any light on how the company's doing about paying its bills and getting paid by its customers. Find someone you know in the sales department and see if they'll give you an clues about how the company is doing and what the future looks like. In most large organizations this wouldn't be very easy, but with a small company (and it sounds like this one might still be) you might have some luck.

Whatever you do, again let me emphasize - KNOW THE RISKS AND MAKE SURE YOU'RE READY TO FACE THEM before you do ANYTHING!