I used to work for a start up that offered stock options which I haven't been able to afford to exercise until now. I'm very new to stocks so I'm not 100% sure how it works.

Currently, I'm able to buy 1673 options at $2.31/share (originally 1746 options were granted) and they expire in 8 months.

I use Carta to manage these options and according to the app, the fair market value for these shares right now is $4.46/share.

So it looks like to buy these shares would cost $3,864.63 plus tax. With tax would cost $5333.01.

Am I correct in assuming that if I hypothetically bought these options and then immediately sold them my profit would be $2128.57 (minus any capital gains taxes)? I'm basing that on a total sale of 1673 shares times $4.46/share minus $5333,01.

  • Is the company public? If not, you likely won't be able to sell the stock right when you exercise your options. Depending on how the company does in the future, those stock shares could be worth much more someday or they could be worth nothing. – Daniel 2 hours ago
  • The company isn't public and I'm not sure if they have any plans to go public in the near future. But they're doing well and I expect them to continue doing well in the future. – JMArmbruster 2 hours ago
  • If the company isn't public then you probably can't sell immediately. I would advise you to hang on to your options until you can immediately sell, unless you're about to lose them (i.e. expiring or you're leaving your job). – Craig W 1 hour ago
Sine the company isn't publicly trading, there's no realistic way for you to sell the shares, so it doesn't matter what their "fair market value" is. I think the valuation you received assumes an analysis of the company's financials and a public market for their stock, which right now doesn't exist.

Now, that being said...you can take the risk of buying the options and exercising them to own the stock if and only if a) you truly believe the company will (at some point in the future) become a publicly-traded company, and b) you're willing to lose everything you invest if you're wrong. If you're willing to be patient and wait for them to go public, you could be well-rewarded. If not, well...you might be able to wallpaper your house with the stock certificates! (not that anyone prints them anymore, but I remember the days...)

If the money you're going to use to buy the stock isn't money you can't afford to walk away from, I would advise you not to do it without some deep soul-searching about what happens if your choice is wrong.

I'm sure I'll get blowback from some people who'll argue it isn't much money you're putting at risk, but the fact is, it's YOUR money, and only YOU know whether it is money you can afford to lose.

You really have to look at cost/benefit - if you have enough faith in the company and its future prospects to risk $5k+, then you simply have to decide whether you're going to take the leap. But if you do, understand the risks in full before you do it! If you know anyone in the company's accounting department and you can have a conversation with them about it, see if they can shed any light on how the company's doing about paying its bills and getting paid by its customers. Find someone you know in the sales department and see if they'll give you an clues about how the company is doing and what the future looks like. In most large organizations this wouldn't be very easy, but with a small company (and it sounds like this one might still be) you might have some luck.

Whatever you do, again let me emphasize - KNOW THE RISKS AND MAKE SURE YOU'RE READY TO FACE THEM before you do ANYTHING!

