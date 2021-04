A person who is over 59.5 years of age has an traditional IRA worth 1 million dollars and no Roth IRAs. On Monday, he converts the traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. On Tuesday, due to an unexpected expense, he takes 1 million dollars out of his Roth IRA. I claim that there is no tax consequence for taking out the 1 million dollars because he is taking back is own money. That is, earnings are taken last. Do I have this right?

I live in the United States.