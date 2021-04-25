0

I could do with changing the date of my rent payment to co-incide with the payday of my new job.

Normally I pay my rent on the 11th of each month, but I get paid on the 25th.

Let's say my rent is £500 and I want to change my rental payment to the 27th of each month, does that mean that on the 27th I'd pay the following? This is accounting for the fact that I last paid my rent on the 11th of this month:

(500/31) x (27-11) = £258.06

Am I correct in thinking that this would make things even for now, and I would then pay my full rent the 27th of next month?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.