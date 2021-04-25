I could do with changing the date of my rent payment to co-incide with the payday of my new job.

Normally I pay my rent on the 11th of each month, but I get paid on the 25th.

Let's say my rent is £500 and I want to change my rental payment to the 27th of each month, does that mean that on the 27th I'd pay the following? This is accounting for the fact that I last paid my rent on the 11th of this month:

(500/31) x (27-11) = £258.06

Am I correct in thinking that this would make things even for now, and I would then pay my full rent the 27th of next month?