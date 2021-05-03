I had a question when reviewing an annual report of a company Wood PLC. In their report they have used the letter "c" in lowercase after different types of numbers.

E.g., basic EPS is reported as "(34.1)c". I do gather that rounded brackets mean loss. But what does the letter "c" mean there? The columns is reported in $m .

Further ahead, a lower case "c" is used in many contexts, e.g.,

After a number like the one stated above for Basic EPS "(34.1)c". With $ symbol Leveraged flexible model to take early and decisive action to protect margin; improved operational utilisation and delivered c$230m overhead savings with an exceptional cost to achieve of c$100m I had initially assumed with $ symbol it might be Canadian dollar, but shouldn't it be upper case "C" then? Ahead of a % . Something like this - Order book down c17% on 2019 reflecting macro conditions and discerning bidder approach

What does the letter "c" mean in all these contexts?

Are there different meanings for different contexts here or does it mean the same thing across all these contexts (number, dollar, and percentage)?