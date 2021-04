I'm 44 and have only the investment of a house. I was scared off ISAs etc because of the complexity, choice, etc and only now have I come to make the decision to open an Investment ISA.

I'd like to have enough money coming in from investments when I retire.

Ideally, I'd like to retire in ~15 years.

Have I left it too long to invest a lump sum, contribute to it and be able to live off it in that - or similar - time period?