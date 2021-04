I'm a UK resident and plan to move to Poland for at least 10 years, in 2 years' time. I'm intending to open a junior Investment ISA and, for me, an Investment ISA.

We will retain our property here in the UK when we move, but will I be able to keep the ISAs open?

If so, would I be able to pay into them?

If not, what are the options for moving them abroad to something equivalent?