I have an option grant I exercised at a pre-IPO company through Carta.com, which shows I have X shares in the company of Common Stock.

The company IPO'd. I didn't sign a lock-up agreement although was asked to.

Now, I want to sell those shares since they are technically publicly traded.

But I have this Carta.com grant on the one hand, which seems to be some kind of electronic certificate, and brokers on the other hand. What is the process of actually making this certificate of common stock liquid?

I don't understand how I get from: "Logging into Carta.com which just shows a certificate" to "USD cash in my bank account."