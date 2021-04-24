0

Is there any free online tool, which prices a stock equity/index in different currencies? I want to see how the S&P index is performing, priced in Euros, Yen, and Korean currency. Otherwise, I have to manually calculate a graph.

Improve this question
New contributor
mattsmith5 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.