Is there any free online tool, which prices a stock equity/index in different currencies? I want to see how the S&P index is performing, priced in Euros, Yen, and Korean currency. Otherwise, I have to manually calculate a graph.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is there any free online tool, which prices a stock equity/index in different currencies? I want to see how the S&P index is performing, priced in Euros, Yen, and Korean currency. Otherwise, I have to manually calculate a graph.