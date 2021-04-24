Recently I was discussing taxes and politics with a family member and they highlighted the difference between how corporations and citizens are taxed.

Corporations pay tax on profits --not revenue. This means that if a corporation makes $1m in profits, but has $800k in spending, they would only be taxed on the remaining $200k. This amount can be further decreased by reinvesting it into the company.

Citizens, on the other hand, are taxed based on their income (which is comparable to revenue). For example, if a citizen has an income of $80k and a spending (e.g. rent, educational loans, groceries) of $60k, they still get taxed on the $80k rather than the $20k (comparable to profit).

To my knowledge, this is correct. Is there a flaw in this understanding, i.e. is it reasonable to classify income tax as a revenue tax? Why was this made like this, what's the history behind it?