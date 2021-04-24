0

I have an stock brokerage account at TD Ameritrade, and I noticed that it allows market-on-close (MOC) and limit-on-close (LOC) orders, but not market-on-open (MOO) and limit-on-open (LOO) orders. Is there a reason why a stock brokerage firm has support for trading at the close but not at the open? Is the opening auction somehow more expensive for brokerage firms?

Improve this question
2
  • Have you asked TD Ameritrade? – base64 35 mins ago
  • @base64 They did not supply a reason. They merely confirmed that they do not support on-open orders, and suggested that I place regular limit orders instead. From what I gather from forum posts around the world wide web, this has been the case for many years now. – Flux 32 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.