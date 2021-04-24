I have an stock brokerage account at TD Ameritrade, and I noticed that it allows market-on-close (MOC) and limit-on-close (LOC) orders, but not market-on-open (MOO) and limit-on-open (LOO) orders. Is there a reason why a stock brokerage firm has support for trading at the close but not at the open? Is the opening auction somehow more expensive for brokerage firms?
Have you asked TD Ameritrade? – base64 35 mins ago
@base64 They did not supply a reason. They merely confirmed that they do not support on-open orders, and suggested that I place regular limit orders instead. From what I gather from forum posts around the world wide web, this has been the case for many years now. – Flux 32 mins ago