How do you report foreign bank or brokerage accounts as a UK tax resident?
Is it enough to just fill out the foreign income, interest and capital gains section of the tax return? Or do I have to disclose account details using another service?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How do you report foreign bank or brokerage accounts as a UK tax resident?
Is it enough to just fill out the foreign income, interest and capital gains section of the tax return? Or do I have to disclose account details using another service?