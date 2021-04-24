Bought some TSLA back in 2015 - 600 shares. I made more than ten times the amount of money. I usually am a believer in holding stuff hence most of my investments are in a roth ira, a 401k and a rollover so I rarely sell stocks.

What percentage needs to go to the irs when I sell this stock? Is keeping aside at least 20-25% strictly to pay for taxes a suitable amount?

I’ve read some sites say 10, 15, or 20%. Maybe they are basing this on my income. For what its worth I make below 200k yearly. The stock is from a brokerage account through Fidelity.