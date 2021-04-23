I got an email from someone who I suspect is a scammer. Several red flags, I won't go into details, but one that I wonder about is, she (assuming it really is a "she") says that she is a "missionary with the Peace Corps and UNHCR". (UNHCR=United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) That struck me as unlikely wording and possibly another red flag. Are people who work for the Peace Corps and UNHCR called "missionaries"? Or is that something they call themselves? When I hear the word "missionary" I think of someone working for a religious organization, not the UN.

Also funny that she says she works for both, but I wouldn't be shocked if the two co-operate.

She hasn't asked me for any money (yet) but she told me how poor she is since her husband died, so I'm wondering if that's a build up.