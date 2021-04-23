Is there a way to differentiate between the appreciation of an asset and the devaluation of the currency it is denominated in (inflation)? I know I could look at conventional inflation measures (like CPI) and compare against the performance of the asset in question, but one could argue certain baskets of 'things' haven't been impacted by inflation at the same rate because of lower/higher money velocity. I could compare asset price against increase in money supply, but this seems rudimentary and would imply inflation is 1:1 correlated with increased money supply and that doesn't sound right. Is there a sure-fire to distinguish between the two for a given asset?