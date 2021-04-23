Can you have two bank accounts from two different countries with the same brokers company. ie buy sterling using a british account and cash it out in America with an american account with a view to not paying commission.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Can you have two bank accounts from two different countries with the same brokers company. ie buy sterling using a british account and cash it out in America with an american account with a view to not paying commission.