My RRSP deduction limit for 2020 was 16,000$. In the year 2020, I contributed 28,000$. TurboTax displays it as "Amount of contributions exceeding your limit (automatically carried forward for you) -> 12,000$". Will there be penalty fee on that amount?

TurboTax allows me to complete the tax process without any particular warning about the excess 12,000$. From my understanding, because the 12,000$ is lower than what my 2021 deduction limit will be there is no problem. For example if my income for 2020 was 100,000$ my new deduction limit for 2021 would be 18,000$ (18% of income) assuming it was 0 the year prior. But in my example, because I am carrying over 12,000$, it will actually be 6,000$. In this situation, the 12,000$ was still taxed so when does it become tax-free? If I make 100,000$ in 2021 and make no contribution to my RRSP, do I get to claim a 12,000$ reduction on my taxable income for 2021?

