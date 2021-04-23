I have a relative overseas who is asking for a loan of $100k. I would like to know the tax implications and what paperwork needs to be filed when the loan is repaid back to me. Should I declare it as a gift? In what form do I declare? This says:

For those receiving financial gifts through an international money transfer, you won’t pay taxes, but you may be required to report the gift to the IRS. If the gift exceeds $100,000, you will need to fill out an IRS Form 3520.

Do I need to make any declaration when the transfer the money out? Or is the declaration made when the funds are repaid? Thanks.