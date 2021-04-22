In the market depth image shown, watching in real-time, I noticed this behavior. The ask volume (260,000) wouldn't change even though transactions on the right kept hitting the ask price in volumes greater than the 260,000 displayed. Is is possible 260,000 number isn't a true representation? If so, how can one see the true volume for sale at the ask?

I'm not sure it makes a difference that this is a penny stock as I've noticed the same behavior on non-penny stocks.

Thanks in advance for any insight.

Market Depth