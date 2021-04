This is probably best illustrated with an example:

Day 1: I buy 10x AAPL for $1000

Day 2: I sell 10x AAPL for $2000 ($1k gain)

Day 3: I buy 10x AAPL for $1000

Day 4: I sell 10x AAPL for $500 ($500 loss)

Day 5: I buy LEAPS on AAPL and hold until next year

Come tax season next year, will I owe taxes on $1000 or $500? In other words, does the $500 wash sale get matched with my previous trade (which gets settled this year) or with the LEAPS (which won't be settled until the year I sell)?