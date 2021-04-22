0

My employer offers three categories under 401k:

  • Traditional
  • Roth
  • After-Tax

The Traditional and Roth are well-known and like the Traditional and Roth IRA. The sum of contributions to these are capped at around $19k annually by IRS. The After-Tax category can be used in order to make contributions in excess of $19k but the money going into it is taxed as well as earnings on it at time of withdrawal. Because of that people rollover the After-Tax money into a Roth IRA which is allowed and the background behind the so called mega backdoor Roth conversion.

My question is say I contributed $10k to after-tax and when I wanted to do the rollover the account has $11k in it. Thus it earned $1k. My company does not allow me to rollover just the original amount. I have to rollover entire amount. How much taxes will I be paying on the $1k earnings? Will it get taxed like ordinary income or is there any early withdrawal penalty I will have to pay (how much?) even though I am rolling over entire amount to Roth IRA?

The $1k earnings will be taxed like regular income, so whatever your marginal federal rate is, and don't forget state income taxes. There is no early withdrawal penalty; there never is on rollovers or conversions between tax-advantaged accounts.

Note that sometimes, plans will allow you to separately rollover the after-tax earnings back into your traditional 401(k) or a traditional IRA, while the contributions go into a Roth account. In that case they would not be taxed at time of the rollover, but instead when they are eventually withdrawn.

